Garmin Foretrex 801 and 901
Wrist-mounted navigation
with tactical and ballistic applications
The Garmin Foretrex 801 and Foretrex 901 Ballistic Edition are the latest additions to the brand’s wrist-based GPS navigators for outdoor and tactical applications.
Foretrex 801 and 901 keep users on track thanks to multi-band signal reception technology for improved positional accuracy, dedicated tactical and ballistic features, and up to 100 hours of battery life in default tracking or up to 1000 hours in expedition mode.
Foretrex 901 also helps streamline aiming solutions for precision rifle competitions with an onboard Applied Ballistics (AB) solver and integration of the AB Synapse – Garmin app.
Purpose-built features
Foretrex 801 and 901 now provide Stealth Mode and Kill Switch features to support users located in sensitive areas.
Customers can utilize Stealth Mode, which collects distance traveled without recording location data during training or operations. Leveraging this feature ensures customers can use Foretrex 801 and 901, and even upload logged data, without concerns about revealing location information. By not recording location data to the device, Stealth Mode protects operational security should a device become lost.
Activating the Kill Switch hot key quickly resets a unit to factory settings, discarding any stored data. Users may find this option useful if they work in a position where data saved to their unit could be considered sensitive.
Thanks to the Applied Ballistics Elite® solver integration, the Foretrex series has become a trusted tool for competitive shooters within Precision Rifle Series (PRS) and Extreme Long Range (ELR) events.
In addition to the Applied Ballistics Elite solver, Foretrex 901 is now compatible with the AB Synapse – Garmin app to provide users with more streamlined shooting solutions. When downloaded to a compatible smartphone, the app allows users to manage ballistic profiles on their Foretrex 901, while the integrated Applied Ballistics solver provides state-of-the-art solutions for calculating long-range rifle trajectories.
Foretrex 801 and 901 units support external ANT+ sensors and are compatible with Garmin devices, like inReach®. When paired with a compatible inReach device1, users can receive inReach messages directly on the unit and, if needed, trigger an interactive SOS to the 24/7 Garmin-staffed Garmin ResponseSM Center.
Foretrex 901 users can also pair their device with compatible rangefinders to receive range data as well as provide a ballistic solution back to the rangefinder. This can save time and increase accuracy when sending range data to their paired Foretrex 901 and can help keep devices in sync, providing complete information to both the shooter and spotter.
Enhanced navigation
Users can navigate terrain with advanced sensors on Foretrex 801 and 901, including a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter. Both units also feature integrated multi-band signal reception technology, which uses multiple frequencies to further improve positional accuracy.
The units also are multi-GNSS, which allows them to receive signals from more than one satellite constellation, improving performance in challenging environments.
When paired with a compatible smartphone, both units can leverage the valuable features the Garmin Explore™ app to plan, navigate and review their next adventure. Even when off-the-grid, the app allows users to load routes and waypoints to their units with or without Wi-Fi® or cellular service. Connected features like smart notifications also allow the user to receive emails, texts and alerts on their device, plus automatic uploads to Garmin Connect™ and LiveTrack2.
As tough as its users
Using two, field-replaceable AAA batteries (not included), Foretrex 801 and 901 have a battery life of up to 100 hours in one-second tracking and up to 1,000 hours in expedition mode so users can focus more on the task at hand and less on their battery life.
Using a new, easy-to-read 2.2” monochromatic display, the on-screen data can be seen in a variety of lighting conditions — even when using night vision goggles. Built as tough as they look, these devices are constructed to a military standard (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock and an IPX7 water-resistant rating.
Available now, the Foretrex 801 has a suggested retail price of $249.99 and the Foretrex 901 has a suggested retail price of $599.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/outdoor.
Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.