The Garmin Foretrex 801 and Foretrex 901 Ballistic Edition are the latest additions to the brand’s wrist-based GPS navigators for outdoor and tactical applications.

Foretrex 801 and 901 keep users on track thanks to multi-band signal reception technology for improved positional accuracy, dedicated tactical and ballistic features, and up to 100 hours of battery life in default tracking or up to 1000 hours in expedition mode.

Foretrex 901 also helps streamline aiming solutions for precision rifle competitions with an onboard Applied Ballistics (AB) solver and integration of the AB Synapse – Garmin app.