“Is that…?” His eyes lit up as I pulled a 20-round box of Ammo Inc. STREAK ammunition out of my range bag. I was just as curious about the visual, tracer-style ammunition. We opened the box and removed a few rounds for inspection. From the outside, they appeared perfectly normal. What you can’t see is the patented technology inside the case. Unlike tracers, STREAK ammo is non-incendiary. In other words, it doesn’t generate heat and won’t cause a fire.

My CRSO and I shot the rounds indoors with some of the lights turned down, but it is safe for outdoor use as well. It was entertaining to watch the round go downrange, and unreal to see the resulting photos. In something out of a spy movie, a sort of “laser beam” on the photos extended from the muzzle to the target. I compared the photo to the target and impact location: an exact match.