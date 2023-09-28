Field Shooting Tips

4) See The Angles. Proper shot angle is often forgotten with the excitement of stalking an animal. Most animals will not be perfectly broadside to you. I’ve often seen animals significantly quartered away but the hunter will hold on the vitals as if it were broadside. In reality, learn where to hold to get into the vital zone. If your animal is angled away and you hold for the center of the vitals, you may miss the kill zone and end up with a wounded animal. To make a good vital shot on a quartering target, you need to hold behind the vitals to get the shot placement in the center.

5) Sight In Today. You sight in your gun, go hunt for the season, then put it away. Then the next hunt comes around and you keep missing shots. Why? What’s changed? Probably the ammo. You used a certain type one year and then the next time you used something else. You may have found the same grain bullet but, it’s a completely different brand. We assume it will be close enough. Well, close enough is not good enough out in the field. Check your zeros before going out in the field. This includes a borrowed gun. If someone else sights it in, it may only be zeroed for the person using it.

Bonus Tip: Slow Down. Yes, it’s exciting when you spot the animal you want but excitement can get the best of us. The urge to hurry and get into position before it leaves overtakes us. But this causes extra noise and faster movement the animal will detect. Stay calm, move slow and easy and pick a location to your advantage. Look for things like trees, rocks or downed logs, not just to hide behind but also to use as shooting aids. This thought process will not only mask your presence, but now you’re using Mother Nature to help with the perfect shot.