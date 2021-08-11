I’ve always reused and repurposed things. Bullet boxes, applesauce containers…my dad is especially fond of plastic screw boxes for holding and hanging cleaning supplies. At some point, the opaque yellow bullet boxes I was using hindered my ability, even with labels, to know exactly what was in the box. I also began running out of space on my reloading bench, though had a mostly empty back pegboard.

Clamtainer offers a variety of storage solutions for not only ammunition but various objects. I have found countless uses for their plain boxes with hang tabs for holding comparator inserts, shellholders and the like. The technology is similar, if not the same in some cases, to product packaging from the store but without the stickers I dread scrubbing off. Each clamshell container snaps into itself for a full seal, confirmed by a click.