Everyday Rifles

The “One Rifle” Idea

A common theme is, if you had to bail out with just one rifle what would it be? I don’t plan on bailing out as I can’t think of a better place to go. I’ve lived in city apartments in the past and can understand why getting out may sometimes be the best option. The rifles I use regularly are generally carried in a case or scabbard in a pickup or UTV, or leaning on a handy stump while I’m at work outdoors, for example tending the garden or processing firewood. They are readily available if a shot offers at a pest, or a game animal in season.

The only time I have a firearm loaded is when it is under my direct control; in my hands, in a holster or slung on my back. Otherwise it is unloaded. I like a rifle that can be quickly loaded and unloaded as needed. When a gopher pops out of his burrow, or a raccoon gets in the corn patch, I want to be able to put down the chainsaw or garden spade, grab the rifle, load the magazine and take the shot, then pocket the magazine and set the rifle away again. For this purpose some rifles are not particularly well adapted.

For example many of my favorite rifles have tubular magazines; lever, pump, and semiautomatic .22s and lever-action centrefires. Usually they provide very reliable feeding, and can hold a lot of rounds, the only drawback being they are relatively slow to load and unload. A lever action with tubular magazine loaded, chamber empty, in a scabbard or vehicle rack, is a pretty handy item. I just wish I could find a way to keep them loaded but secure when out of my hands. I like the system used by many police patrol vehicles in which a magazine loaded/chamber empty shotgun is secured by steel jaws that can be quickly opened by pressing a button. One day I am going to try and adapt such a system to hold my lever guns.