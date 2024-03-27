EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

Drinking with a dead guy?

Outlaw John Shaw was not the best drinking companion after he died.
The guys reburied the rest of the bottle with him anyway. Photo: Arizona Historical Society

The era of the Old West was characterized by a deplorable excess of testosterone. The tales it spawned were the result of a whole bunch of filthy guys lacking adult supervision.

One such tale involves outlaw bank robber John Shaw who was gunned down before he finished his whiskey. As the story goes, after a few men heard about the injustice they grabbed some whiskey, a shovel and proceeded to dig up Shaw for one last drink.

Read the entire “Whiskey With Bernie” story by Will Dabbs, MD in the 2024 Old West special edition on sale now.

Click To Order ** Print version includes FREE digital download! **

Add enough alcohol to rough men like this and weird things happen.

