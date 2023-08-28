Double Vision

Advantages

With comparable barrel lengths, double-barrel shotguns are typically lighter and shorter overall than either pumpguns or self-loaders because of their added receiver length and the weight of the internal mechanism. This is no small consideration if you’re tramping the scabrocks for chukars, quail or Hungarian partridge all day long.

In my opinion, nothing beats a double gun for quicker second shots. I’ve hunted with pumps and semi-autos and for me there is no comparison. Others may disagree.

One thing I learned early about side-by-side double-barrel shotguns is not everybody can adapt to them. Barrels are “regulated” — aligned in a way so patterns fired from right and left barrels (or top and bottom) cover one another at a certain distance from the muzzle, typically at 40 yards depending upon the gun. For .410 bore shotguns, the distance is more likely 25 yards.

Take a double to the range, set up patterning targets at 30 and 40 yards, and cut loose. It will soon become evident where your patterns come together.

For most of my game, I’ll use No. 5, 6 or 7 ½ shot. I watch for sales and stock up on ammunition, even if it’s in late winter or mid-summer (the “off-seasons”) because come fall, I won’t stand in line or stare at empty shelves. Each of those shot sizes is capable of bringing down the upland birds I prefer to hunt. If quail is the game, I can stick with the 7 ½ shot, and in the rare event I go after mourning dove, I’ll load up with No. 8 and take my chances.

A typical No. 6 Remington 2 ¾” 12-gauge payload will leave the muzzle between 1,300 fps and 1,400 fps depending upon the load. Winchester’s 12-gauge loads in 2 ¾” in No. 5 or 6 also clock around 1,300 fps. Federal offers a couple of 12-gauge 2 ¾” loads in No. 5 or 6 launching at 1,500 fps. Why I’m including this information is to remind you we’re talking about taking care of business, and any twin bore loaded with any of these loads will do the job, as I’ve managed many times.

My first 20-gauge was a used Stoeger Uplander S/S with double triggers, a plain-Jane finish, automatic ejectors and immaculate bores. It is a workhorse in the field and was used by someone who didn’t understand S/S shotguns but did clean this one faithfully!

I subsequently bought an Uplander in .410 bore, as I had wanted a .410 double as a kid. Contrary to what some people think, the .410 is a dandy little gun for upland birds and rabbits and it is a great starter shotgun. For a youngster or a smaller woman who may have never fired a smoothbore before, the recoil is very manageable.