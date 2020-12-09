Attitude
Being raw recruits, we didn’t have attitudes. If you did, you were gone. We didn’t complain about trigger pulls, sights being off, or any other maladies. “Just shoot the gun and improvise,” we were told. My own Ruger Service-Six shot about 2" right at 25 yards. When I brought this up, the instructor, a well-known PPC champion shooter shot it three times, confirming my observation and simply said, “aim to the left” for my fixed sighted revolver. No fuss, no muss!
I carry this attitude with me today — just shoot and improvise when you discover something is off. Since we carried revolvers my first five years, we were taught to shoot combat style, DA only. You’ll never master the handgun; it takes constant practice and repetition to maintain top efficiency. You need to practice, to maintain proficiency.