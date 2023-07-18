Don’t Shoot The Dog

1. Ask To What Level Is The Dog Trained?

Pointing dogs of all breeds are trained to different degrees. If you’re hunting with a buddy then you know a lot about his dogs and his training style. If you’re new to the group, then know what level of dog work you’ll likely see so you can be prepared to be safe.

Broke: A broke dog is steady to wing, shot and drop. After the flush and shots, the handler releases his dog from standing his point. It takes a lot of training time and good genetics to have a finished dog that stands its birds like a statue. Broke dogs are used on wild birds, on preserves and in field trials. When the bird flushes, these dogs simply won’t move upwards of 99.9% of the time. This being said, we all have our days and there may be one day in 1,000 when a broke dog bolts.

Steady to wing-and-shot: These dogs lock up on point and remain so when the bird flushes. They also hold tight until shots are reported. At this point they’ll break to pursue the downed bird and quickly get on the quarry for a retrieve. Dogs steady to wing-and-shot are used on wild birds as well as on preserves.

Steady-to-wing: Dogs steady to wing lock up on bird and hold their point until the bird flushes. Steady-to-wing is a common training method among wingshooters who focus on wild birds. These handlers train this way for a variety of reasons. First, the wild birds are up and gone at the flush. Wild birds don’t hop like a preserve bird on a rainy day. The theory is a dog can quickly get up on a bird for a retrieve. Wing-tipped birds can run, so a dog quickly getting close to where the bird dropped easily picks up foot scent and returns with the bird.