Tube Fitting

I planned to first cut the rear of the spacer and include a lug on the bottom to engage the molded ribs inside the TL Racker’s plastic body. The lug was located about 0.082″ ahead of the rear of the tube, which rested against the face of the boss where the slide bars were mounted. The first cut I made was the rearmost, turning the OD down to 1.2″ along the last 0.082″ of the tube. Then I drew back the cutter, moved it another 0.077″ along the length of the tube to clear the material I would need to form my lugs and took the rest of the tube down to 1.2″ OD in several passes. Aluminum cuts very easily.

For the next cuts, the centers weren’t needed. The lathe dog was removed from the tube, which I flipped over and gripped in the chuck with the uncut portion sticking out close to the chuck jaws. The only portion of the tube still needing the OD turned down was the portion previously under the lathe dog. From this material, I also intended to cut a 0.075″-thick washer. Both the washer and the front 0.25″ portion of the tube needed their ID opened up to 1.10″ to clear the bottom of the grip-retaining nut. This was the next cut to make.

With the ID now 1.10″ on the front of the tube, I turned the OD to 1.47″ for the thickness of my future washer and then cut the rest of the excess behind it down to match the 1.20″ OD I cut on the rear portion in the first set up. Then I used a parting tool to cut my washer off the tube. I deburred the inside edges of the relieved portion of the tube with some emery cloth so they wouldn’t hang up on the sleeve. Now I was ready to fit the sleeve to the slide and grip.

A small portion of the top rear of the tube needed to be cut away to clear the ends of the action bars on the top of the boss at the rear of the slide sleeve. I marked this with a Sharpie by eye and cut away most of the material in a milling vise on the drill press. The final cutting was done with files. Aluminum is so soft it wouldn’t have been much more trouble to file the whole thing, but the milling vise does help to keep the cut level.