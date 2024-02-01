Diagnosing Deteriorating Handgun Marksmanship

Good Times

Whenever you perceive your skill and performance level dropping, it’s critical to analyze, diagnose and correct as best you can. Let me give you an example rather fresh in my mind.

October of 2023 saw me teaching three 40-hour MAG-40 classes (MassadAyoobgroup.com). These are about 65% classroom on deadly force principles and armed defense tactics and 35% live-fire shooting. The class carries a 500-round ammo allotment and concludes with a 60-shot police-type qualification course.

While I have some custom guns I carry on my own time, these days I try to teach with a pistol not costing more than the tuition for the course. If the instructor does a good demo with a $3,000 gun, some students will think it’s about the gun, not the techniques being taught. My October teaching gun was a GLOCK 19 Gen 3 I had won in a GSSF match a decade or so earlier, bone-stock right down to the plastic sights and 5.5-lb. trigger. The only exception was the Striker Control Device developed by Tom Brown and the late Todd Louis Green and now available from Ernest Langdon at Langdon Technologies.

At the end of the 40-hour MAG-40 class, the staff and I shoot the final qualification for the students to set the pace and show what’s expected of them. For incentive, I promise if they tie my score they get an autographed dollar bill and if they beat me, an autographed five. At the first October class, hosted by Midwest Training Group at the Illinois State Rifle Association range, the little G19 gave me a 300 out of 300 score with a nice group a little over 4″ for the 60 shots — no five dollar bills outgoing that day!