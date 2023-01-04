Defense Or Deceased?

Basic Operations Requirements

When you finally decide on a specific blade with a good performance balance between utility and defense, then comes the part about learning how to use it. If it’s a folding blade, then how do you safely open and close it? If it’s a fixed blade, where is the best real estate on your body for rapid access and deployment? Either a fixed or folding EDCK requires skills ranging from rapid deployment to combat-ready fighting positions.

You don’t need to be a blade master by any means, but at least attend a knife-defense workshop, or seminar or find a valid Filipino Martial Arts (FMA) school or instructor to learn the basics. Much like a firearm, learning how to fight with a knife (not knife fighting!) includes fundamentals such as grip, stability, positions, balance and movement.

Another aspect of using your knife for protection is the psychological one. One admonition shared by all master teachers is if you’re planning to go at it with an edged weapon, you’re going to get cut. Do you have the will to cut open another human being at bad-breath distance with a sharp piece of steel? Do you have the mental toughness and intestinal fortitude to take one for the team?

A firearm is carried for only one purpose — to be used as a lifesaving tool in resolving a deadly use-of-force situation. Unlike a firearm that only offers two options — shoot or don’t shoot — an EDCK offers varying levels or “layers” of defense. Examples of layers include keeping a threat at a safe distance, peeling them off you with the blade and, if need be, stopping the threat. All require knowing where and how to access the seven lethal strike zones of the human body.

In addition to using your knife in self-defense, most FMA schools also teach you how to use your empty hands in defense against an edged-weapon attack.

Knowing how to use your knife in self-defense offers you an alternative use-of-force option to your firearm, puts you way ahead of the action-reaction power curve in solving a violent tactical problem and affords you the skills and confidence to use it should you ever need it. Better to have and not need than to need and not have.

Ultimately, you have three choices when it comes to carrying a knife: You can carry it solely for daily chores and disregard the self-defense aspect. Carry it for daily chores with zero combat experience or training, but believe you want to use it for self-defense. Carry it for daily chores armed with the skills and confidence to use it as a viable force option if ever needed.

Whichever option you choose, prepare accordingly.

