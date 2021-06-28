The NRA Debacle

I just finished listening to you and Jim Shepherd’s podcast #76 (“Wayne LaPierre Must Go!”) and I’ve got one main question: What can/should a long-term NRA member do to help create a cleanup of the executive suite at NRA, up to and including the ouster and defunding of Wayne LaPierre?

Clifton Ivy

As usual, your latest podcast was excellent but there was a glaring omission: What can or should NRA members do? I am not familiar enough with the NRA bylaws to know if there is some action members could take to oust the board and the executive suite. If there is something members can do, other than setting up lawn chairs and coolers to watch the coming train wreck, you and FMG publications have the means to reach, inform and inspire many NRA members and supporters. Both the country and the NRA have been focused on external enemies for years. It looks like both are on the verge of being destroyed from the inside.

Joe Filice

Just wanted to say thanks for a painful but realistic take on the current situation at the NRA as discussed in episode #76. I agree with you change is needed but how do we members apply the pressure needed to get leadership change at the NRA? I’ve been a life member for years but never had reason to reach out to anyone in a position of authority at the headquarters. Thanks again for what had to be a pretty joyless experience recording the episode. The truth hurts sometimes, but it’s still the truth and needs to be told.

Greg Reeves

If every NRA member would return the NRA donation requests forms without any money and write across the form “No money until Wayne Lapierre and crew are gone!” — this would immensely speed up the clean-out of the bad blood ruining the NRA. From a long standing but currently disgusted NRA member.

Allan Jenne

We got lots of letters on this podcast episode and so far 100% of them have been in support (a rarity). In my opinion, first and foremost we need rank-and-file NRA Members to demand action. We’ve all been hesitant to raise hell because of the good work the NRA does but it’s time for torches and pitchforks. Otherwise, we should all just be quiet and let Wayne (and friends) continue doing what Wayne does. In a worse-case scenario, the lifeblood of the NRA is money so the day LaPierre and Co. have to buy suits off the rack and fly coach on a commercial airline, I believe the group will go off in search of greener pastures. One suggestion: Remain a basic member so the NRA doesn’t lose electoral power, but don’t give the organization another dime until reforms are made. —BW