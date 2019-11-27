Kinematic Karambit
Designed by “mad scientist” and custom knifemaker Joe Caswell, the PROVOKE is not your typical karambit.
Using mechanical Kinematic technology, the blade can be swiftly deployed with the downward flick of your thumb. And, when you’re finished, the blade can be rotated back into place by disengaging the recessed locking lever at the base of the finger loop. This not only protects the cutting edge, but also prevents you from getting unintentionally sliced and diced.
I like this feature as I’ve had some experiences in which I needed a sharp blade — and I needed it now!