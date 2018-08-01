Creating A Comprehensive Firearms, Shooting And Safety Program — For Kids

Teaching Fundamentals

My current position is as an instructional developer. For ten years, I’ve been working with subject matter experts in creating effective classroom and online learning programs. I also ran an effective classroom armorer’s training class for classified DoD personnel for over ten years. I have a good understanding how people learn, and teaching shooting and good gun handling skills is not much different from teaching them about other subjects.



People learn in different ways, and without getting into different learning theories and adult teaching, I will say most people learn first by seeing how some task is performed, then by actually doing the task themselves.



This is the approach I’ve used with my kids and it has worked out very well. I show them how to perform some task, then let them perform the same task while I watch and provide help and correction if they need it.



Starting with the S&W 422, the very first thing I wanted to teach was to emphasize every firearm, no matter what someone says, is always loaded until you have personally inspected it. And if you are out of sight of that firearm for any amount of time, always check it again to make absolutely certain it’s unloaded and pointed in a safe condition.



The second element I teach is to always keep the trigger finger outside of the trigger guard. Actually, these two safety fundamentals go hand in hand, so to speak. When checking the firearm to make sure it’s unloaded, always keep the finger off the trigger. Some people like to keep it alongside the frame above the trigger guard, and some people like to lift it off and away from the gun as much as possible. I don’t think either way is wrong, as long as the finger is kept well outside of the trigger guard and away from the trigger.



The third fundamental I teach is to always keep the firearm pointed in a safe direction. That way, if the other safety fundamentals are violated, and the gun is negligently discharged, it will not harm anyone. There are several other rules about firearms safety I teach, but those are the basics. For a full listing of firearms safety rules go to the NRA website at: http://training.nra.org/nra-gun-safety-rules.aspx.



Once I’ve taught my kids about basic safety, the next step is loading and unloading. I have dummy cartridges for this purpose and they work very well. I also use dummy cartridges when teaching them marksmanship at the range. Randomly inserting a dummy round in the cylinder or in the magazine while we are shooting will likely show any anticipating of the shot or “flinching.”



I also go over all of the safety mechanisms of each particular firearm, and emphasize while many firearms are similar, not all are the same. They need to make sure they understand how the various safeties work on the firearm they are handling.



I then teach them how to properly load and unload both pistols and revolvers using the dummy cartridges. I also use a couple of training aids to teach them basic marksmanship fundamentals at the range. There are seven basic fundamentals of marksmanship and they are universal for all types of handguns, and can also be adapted to rifles and shotguns. For this article I’ll be addressing pistol shooting fundamentals.



These fundamentals are mainly designed to be used for informal target shooting, not any specific type of shooting. Many different types of shooting have specific techniques relative to their form of shooting and those could be taught later, after their grasp of the basics is complete.