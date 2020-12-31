Covers of 2020
A Year in Review
Did you hear that? It’s the collective sigh of relief as we count down the last hours of 2020. But, as terrible, difficult and frustrating this past year has been for everyone, it’s also been one to remember.
While our 2021 magazines are already on newsstands and coffee tables around the country, we thought we’d look back at the 12 issues of GUNS Magazine, their cover guns and their cover stories from 2020.
January 2020
Cover Gun: Kahr Arms K9 Anniversary Model
Cover Story: “Kahr Arms K9 25th Anniversary” by Jeremiah McCarthy
“After 25 years and upwards of 40 different variations in caliber, size and material, Kahr is commemorating the introduction of their barrier-bashing K9 with a limited-edition 25th anniversary pistol sure to the get the juices flowing for EDCers everywhere.”
February 2020
Cover Gun: TMT Tactical Custom GLOCK 22
Cover Story: “TMT Tactical GLOCK Makeover” by Brent T. Wheat
“The gun has a host of practical, tactical and beautiful features added by the artisans at TMT even though it started out as an ugly duckling with a long, and fortunately not too-unpleasant, history.”
March 2020
Cover Gun: Springfield Armory M1A Tanker
Cover Story: “Springfield Armory M1A Tanker” by Will Dabbs, MD
“The Springfield Armory M1A has been around for 45 years. The most recent M1A Tanker takes everything righteous and wholesome about the classic M1A and shrinks it down to a more manageable length.”
April 2020
Cover Gun: Weatherby Mark V Backcountry
Cover Story: “Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 6.5 RPM” by Wayne Van Zwoll
“I’m sweet on the round and gun. Weatherby seems to have met its goal of packing magnum reach and power into a sleek, quick-handling rifle with a standard bolt face.”
May 2020
Cover Gun: Henry Side Gate Lever Action Rifle
Cover Story: “Henry .45-70 Side Gate Lever Action Rifle” by Brent T. Wheat
“Beauty, brawn, a reliable pedigree and a fair price — what more could you ask? Regardless if you are a cynical big-game hunter or a hopeless romantic, it’s easy to fall in love with the Henry Side Gate Lever Action!”
June 2020
Cover Gun: Colt Python 6″
Cover Story: “Colt Python” by John Taffin
“The original Python was referred to by me in my first book as the ‘Cadillac of Colt Revolvers.’ The new Python maintains the classic look of the original while providing a much stronger sixgun.”
July 2020
Cover Gun: Springfield Armory XD-M Elite OPS
Cover Story: “Springfield Armory XD-M Elite OSP” by Will Dabbs, MD
“The new Springfield Armory XD-M Elite OSP is what lesser tactical handguns aspire to become. Sleek, cool, voracious and mean, keep the OSP in mind for all of your home defense, recreational shooting and cheerleader-rescuing needs.”
August 2020
Cover Gun: Tippmann Armory Gatling Gun
Cover Story: “The Tippmann Armory Gatling 9mm Gun” by Will Dabbs, MD
“Simply put, after a lifetime spent squeezing triggers for fun and money, I think the Tippmann Armory Gatling gun may be the coolest firearm I have ever seen.”
September 2020
Cover Gun: Traditions NitroFire
Cover Story: “Traditions NitroFire Muzzleloader Rifle” by Brent T. Wheat
“This technological partnership will undoubtedly change the direction of the in-line muzzleloader industry and usher in a host of competitors. The Nitrofire will be the standard all other manufacturers will try to achieve.”
October 2020
Cover Gun: Korth NXR
Cover Story: “Korth NXR .44 Magnum” by Will Dabbs, MD
“With an execution most typically reserved for nuclear reactors or interplanetary spacecraft and a sticker price to match, the NXR .44 Magnum is the powerful rarefied handgun for the shooter of distinction.”
November 2020
Cover Gun: Springfield Armory SAINT Victor Pistol
Cover Story: “Springfield Armory SAINT Victor .308 Pistol” by Brent T. Wheat
“as someone who has a bunch of dedicated guns for serious social purposes, I’m pretty well set if interpersonal violence would make an inopportune visit into my life. And then, Springfield Armory’s new SAINT Victor .308 Pistol came into my life.”
December 2020
Cover Gun: Dan Wesson Vigil
Cover Story: “Dan Wesson Vigil CCO 9mm” by Roy Huntington
“The classy way the Dan Wesson Vigil CCO (Concealed Carry Officers) keeps you company, virtually effortlessly, dutifully standing watch with you, is a sort of modest chat with you about the name.”
What was your favorite 2020 GUNS Magazine cover? What gun do you want to see featured on an upcoming issue? Send an email to [email protected] and let us know!