Covers of 2020

Did you hear that? It’s the collective sigh of relief as we count down the last hours of 2020. But, as terrible, difficult and frustrating this past year has been for everyone, it’s also been one to remember.

While our 2021 magazines are already on newsstands and coffee tables around the country, we thought we’d look back at the 12 issues of GUNS Magazine, their cover guns and their cover stories from 2020.