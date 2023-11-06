Shadow Systems

Ballistic Philosophy

Imagine if you will, you’ve been feeling a little weird so you report to your friendly neighborhood sawbones for a look see. Before you know it, you are sporting one of those humiliating open-backed hospital gowns and rolling into some enormous terrifying medical machine. You think to yourself, if you’re lucky, you’ll end up sterile. If you’re unlucky this thing will steal your soul.

Some doctor who looks like she’s about 12 will then engage you in a somber chat. You need an operation. As you’re silently wondering when they started letting sixth graders do surgery, you catch something about an implantable medical device.

This procedure won’t be cheap. Now you’re regretting the cut-rate health insurance plan which includes a deductible equal to the GDP of a small West African nation-state. However, a little judicious Googling turns up Crazy Clyde’s Pre-Owned Pacemakers.

Crazy Clyde’s offers everything from used implantable defibrillators to low-mileage hip prostheses. Everything they sell has been inside somebody else already, but it is both fairly clean and almost as good as the same thing brand-new. Now you’re tempted. Crazy Clyde’s could indeed save you a few bucks.

Don’t be an idiot. No, you’re not tempted. If you need a machine to ultimately keep you alive, you aren’t going to shop around for the lowest bidder. You might skimp a bit on generic mayonnaise or opt for Burger King over Olive Garden when money is tight but if this thing is what stands between you and that really bright light, you are going to want it done right. Shouldn’t that same axiom apply to our defensive guns?

Why do we lug these things around all the time anyway? I’ve packed heat for 30 years. The sex appeal was gone after the first 30 minutes. Carrying a gun is both uncomfortable and a hassle. However, if you ever need the rascal for real, it will be worth more than your house, your car, your dog and your 401k all put together. Just like a pacemaker — if it’s the piece of kit spelling the difference between going home to momma and going home in a box, you want it to be the best you can afford. Behold, the Shadow Systems family of combat pistols.