Long ago, when I was a young person and gun magazines were a relatively new concept, a staple article theme was, “Is the Revolver Obsolete?” One of the dominant gunwriters of the period was the late, great Charles Askins, Jr., a man I came to know reasonably well as time went on and our careers crossed paths.

Charlie took a devilish glee in creating controversy. I was still at an age eligible for junior rifle programs when Charlie wrote two articles for two different magazines in a short frame of time. One was on the theme, “The Revolver Is Obsolete,” and the other was titled something like, “Don’t Mothball Our Fine Old Sixguns.”

I thought it was funny at the time. Today, I understand it a little better. I started teaching guns to cops in the early ’70s, and they brought revolvers almost exclusively, though there was a smattering of S&W 9mm autos issued by the more progressive departments, and of Colt 1911 pistols in the hands of gun-buff cops who had wide latitude in selecting privately-owned handguns for duty.

Nowadays, it’s rare to see a service revolver at all in a police class that focuses on duty handguns, and when you do encounter one, it’s sort of… quaint. I began teaching “civilians” in 1981. Even then, autoloaders comprised at least half of most classes. Today, in a class of twenty armed citizens, I might get one or two that show up with wheelguns.