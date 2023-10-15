Emissary Springfield Armory

If I see an eye-catching classic Packard from the 1930s, I always look at it carefully. I’ll spend an inordinate amount of time admiring the finish, the fit of the panels, the elegant lines, the proud radiator shell — the works. Then, if I see another of exactly the same year and even the same color five minutes later, I’ll do it all over again. What do I do at a car show? I look at every single Packard, often again and again, then take one more look at each one as I walk away. You might do it with airplanes, sail boats or attractive women perhaps? Are we even allowed to say that any longer? What has the world come to?

So why then do people fail to understand a penchant for looking at, shooting and otherwise messing about with 1911 pistols? Like a Packard, they are not all alike (even the same model from a single maker). Each is at least slightly different — trigger pulls, fit, finish, etc. — or in some cases even hugely different. Show me a hundred 1911s and I’ll show you a hundred different guns, even if it’s the same production run of a single model from the same manufacturer. Each will likely have its own personality. Like those Packards.

“Oh, that’s just another 1911” simply doesn’t apply, unless the fellow mumbling under his breath suffers from an apocalyptic collapse of any sense of artistic longing or, dare I say it — common sense? We do what we do with guns because it’s fun, compelling; even intriguing in many cases. Why miss out on the subtle indulgence of pondering the particulars in those oh-so-familiar yet still undeniably unique lines from Mr. Browning’s imagination? Just say yes — don’t say no.