Compromise Part VII: The #5

John’s Own

My personal .44 Number Five sixgun is a real one-of-a-kind as it has a cylinder with long flutes reminiscent of some of the Colt Single Actions that were put together after the turn of the century using New Service cylinders. A really nice touch is the cylinder being serially numbered to the sixgun with K-44 on the front and each chamber is also individually numbered on the back of the cylinder. Polishing and bluing are perfect and all metal-to-metal and wood-to-metal fit is excellent. The gun is timed perfectly and Grover cautioned I handle the single action correctly when removing and replacing the cylinder in order to keep from raising a ring around it. I liked this first Number Five so well I soon added a second chambered in .45 Colt giving me an unmatched pair of Perfect Packin’ Pistols.

The Number Five grip is quite small, with the size being the same as a standard Colt Single Action grip and my little finger curls under the butt. One might feel it is inadequate for heavy loads but I have used it with 250- and 300-grain bullets at 1,300 fps plus and it works fine. At least it did when I was younger. However, it is quite unforgiving in that a slight shift in grip will result in a companion shift in the bullet on target. It takes real concentration for me to always maintain the same grip on the Number Five.

Bill and I shared two dreams. The first, and largest, would see both of us hunting in Africa extensively using TLA sixguns. This was to happen as soon as Texas Longhorn Arms became prosperous. The second dream was to see me designing what I considered the perfect single action sixgun and Bill would build it. Neither dream ever came true; instead, Texas Longhorn Arms closed their doors in the late 1990s. With the closing of Texas Longhorn Arms, Bill formed Grover Arms but was only able to produce one sixgun before he had to quit altogether.

The closing of Texas Longhorn Arms had affected Grover greatly both emotionally and physically. So much so he never really let any of us know just how sick he really was. Diabetes, kidney failure and the amputation of both legs in September of 2004 was more than his body could handle. He went Home in October of the same year.

