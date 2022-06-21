Combat Marksmanship Vs. Range Marksmanship

Ballistics

Ballistics consists of three things. Without boring anyone to tears, they are internal, what happens inside the weapon, external being what happens outside the weapon and terminal as in when it hits the target. Some folks really like shooting the ballistic jelly stuff and in fact they often prove a point they were trying to market. Anyways, I am pretty sure whoever we might shoot probably never read a book on ballistics, so it might not matter to them what they were shot with. It matters even less to me from a teaching standpoint. I think we should plan on what we shoot not working and our next response is …?

A bull’s-eye target has never attacked me nor a soda can, so I am not sure if these items are proper representations of what we should practice shooting at. A paper plate has also never attacked me and yet on occasion I mention this as a reasonable size for a target to practice on if where one practices humanoid targets are not appropriate or if one doesn’t wish to project the image of shooting for personal defense yet wished to acquire reasonable skills for personal defense. Of course we need to consider the paper plate is not shooting back. A reasonable target, whether head on or sideways, is to engage a centered strip a nominal 3″ wide from crotch to head. If you’re hitting that strip pretty regularly, it is getting about as good as it is going to get with a handgun.

This is a double edge sword. Your command presence and a well controlled firearm may intimidate your threat. I recommend against pointing the muzzle at something you do not plan to shoot. Whether or not you shoot is based on what they do — not on what you do. If they are stupid or pushy, then their actions may get them shot.

The flaw here is if they have a gun, they probably have already made up their mind to shoot while you still maybe deciding. Intimidation in reverse, most new students allow themselves to be buffaloed by the head shot in range drills when they move from the body, as in a failure drill. It appears the thought is the head is smaller when in fact it is generally just different.

Under stopwatch listed above, here is where we need to “know” — how to shift gears and shoot at a speed we “know” we can hit at.

I am not a strong proponent of lasers because their makers and, worse, their marketing people, often misrepresent them. But — I am a strong proponent of lasers when they are used by smart people who know there isn’t a laser made to compensate for a jerk jerking

on the trigger. I am also a proponent of people using the iron sights on their guns in addition to — if one chooses — a laser if it serves a purpose. The use of lasers can be very helpful should there be a loss of corrective lens, altered light or fighting/firing position environments or in moving targets conflicts. Lasers, when used by skilled trigger manipulators, can help put hits on targets and hits are the only thing that count.

I guess we all know about this, then again, maybe we all don’t train to it as much as we should. I think and train to constantly attack all three zones: pelvis, chest and head of natural armor the threat has. It is probably wise to not set a pattern but to constantly change where and how many rounds we shoot. Since many threats have been shot multiple times and continued to fight, I see no sane reason to shoot two rounds and lower the muzzle.

In reality we should shoot all of the available three zones and plan to do so with every round in the gun until we get compliance. If the threat goes down, I would be even more skittish about the fight until I got some cover or distance or both and confirmed the fight was in fact over. Quite a few folks have been shot by somebody they shot first or — even worse — they shot and assumed the fight was over … and it wasn’t. Shoot them and get ready to shoot them again. It is in fact why we brought the ammo along.