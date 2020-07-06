Sartorial Inspiration

Looking at the studs used to attach men’s collars to the neckbands of the shirts of the era, it’s easy to see where his inspiration came from and why he nicknamed his new wasp-waisted wonder the “Collar Button” bullet. Its mold acquired the number 457130 in the 1897 Ideal Hand Book No. 9.

In 1910 Barlow retired and sold his Ideal company to Marlin with whom he had worked closely. During World War I, Marlin sold the company to Phineas Talcott, who sold it to the Lyman family in 1925.

The collar button design lasted through about 1955 or so, with a brief re-run of 100 two-cavity molds in 1999. Unfortunately, the 210-gr. bullet, assigned the number 457127 in 1897 and the hollow base version 457128, also disappeared from the Lyman/Ideal listings around 1955-56 never to be seen again. So did another wonderful lightweight target bullet for the .45-70, the Himmelwright-inspired 193-gr. 457401.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch in Pennsylvania (so to speak), the Rapine Bullet Mold Mfg. Co. was eating Lyman’s lunch with their own slightly-larger-diameter collar button bullet, the sharply pointed number 460130. So was NEI Hand Tools with their own collar button design #332C, described as a .458-150-PB. Unfortunately NEI founder Walt Melander passed in 2002 and his company has since gone out of business. Ellsworth Rapine retired in early 2010 and closed his company. No more collar button bullet molds?

Fortunately, MP Molds came to the rescue in 2010 with a four-cavity mold for a similar bullet of the same weight. They proved so popular with big-bore air rifle shooters Lyman put their own two-cavity 457130 collar button mold back in their catalog in 2015. If you don’t want to cast your own, you can buy them ready-made from the Western Bullet Co.

To really frost the cake for us .45-70 lovers, NOE Bullet Molds introduced their 460-186-CB mold in 2015. It has the same overall length as the Lyman and MP collar buttons but with a much shallower lube groove. The result is a 186-gr. bullet nicely splitting the difference between the vanished and oft-lamented 210-gr. 457127 and 193-gr. 457401 bullets, and the 147-gr. 457130.