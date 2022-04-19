Buying a classic shotgun

The Hunt

There’s never a question of “if” I can find the American classic of my dreams, but instead if it’s the right one for me. The aging of our shotgun community has resulted in many collections coming available. These assortments are the result of a life spent finding, buying and shooting American and Continental classics made from high quality materials, precise machining and outstanding fit and finish. The last thing I need is another duck gun, but it didn’t stop me from buying a Parker VH 12 gauge on a #2 frame at a North Carolina gun shop. The 30″ barrels choked modified and full were ideal for waterfowl with 2-¾” shells. The cost? $500. I’m eyeballing a minty Winchester Model 12 at a gun shop near my home. No one wants to spend $350 for the 16-gauge, but I will. It’s half the cost of a decent lawnmower and a whole lot more fun.

You’ll want to check for barrel dents, make sure the barrels haven’t been shortened like the late and legendary Frank Woolner did to his Winchester Model 59 when he wanted more responsive handling and a cylinder bore for the grouse/woodcock woods. Loose hinge pins on double guns can be an issue as buggered screws are an indication of repair work done by an amateur. Have barrel thickness measured with a micrometer to ensure the walls are thick enough, and, while you’re at it, check the choke diameters, too. However, there are three main points that consistently pop up in used gun shops, and they’re always worthy of consideration.