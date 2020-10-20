Build An AR15 At Home With White Label Armory Parts Kit

Building an AR15 can seem like an intimidating task requiring dozens of parts — but it doesn’t have to be. Thanks to White Label Armory, a subsidiary of DRG Manufacturing, building and maintaining one or multiple ARs can be easy and efficient with the new Home Builder’s AR15 Parts Kit.

Perfect for both new and avid AR builders, as well as DIY gunsmiths, the organized kit contains every small component needed to keep a large safe of AR-style carbines/pistols up and running. Broken into parts for the lower, upper and bolt carrier group (BCG), the Home Builder’s AR15 Parts Kit includes pivot, detent and firing pins, hammer, trigger and buffer springs, bolt and magazine catches, gas rings, crush washers, triggers and much, much more.