Benelli Ultra Light 20-Gauge

Choices

I asked Herman why he chose Benelli shotguns for his clients. “It’s one of the only semi-auto shotguns that can handle high-volume wing shooting for long periods,” he replied. My follow up question, “What do you consider high-volume?” Herman informed me, “If you can stand 1,000 rounds a day, it’s possible here.” You can imagine how many rounds these shotguns go through in just one season — the numbers could be downright staggering compared to wing shooting here in the U.S.

This was my first experience with Benelli’s 20 gauge and I was hooked.

I have a good friend, Ron, who has invited me to go bird hunting here in the states and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity but unfortunately, I didn’t own a good upland shotgun. Most of my scattergun needs revolve around turkey hunting. So I started searching and it didn’t take long to settle on the Benelli Ultra Light. This is truly an ideal semi-automatic shotgun for upland bird hunters.

The shotgun came shipped with a real nice hard case that’s even lockable. Inside were three choke tubes, C, IC and Modified. Benelli cryogenically treats the barrel and tubes with their proprietary “Crio” system of cryogenic treatment. Benelli states this Crio technology provides greater patter consistency. Who am I to argue?

The 20-gauge comes with a 24″ gloss blued barrel with a superlight carbon fiber rib featuring a red bar front sight. A center bead is situated on the rib as well. The featherweight alloy receiver features an anodized finish. The satin walnut stock and forend was most eye-pleasing with a Benelli “Weathercoat” finish.

Another user-friendly feature is the adjustable stock drop and cast. Changing shims with this kit provides a custom fit for the specific needs of any shooter. The 14 ⅜” length of pull fit me perfectly while wearing a lightweight shooting vest. The Ultra Light has a 45.6″ overall length and tips the scales a tad over 5 lbs. Benelli really trimmed the fat off this shotgun. The lighter magazine tube holds two rounds, with a third in the chamber. If I need more than three rounds, I’m wasting ammo. The Ultra Light shoots both 2 ¾” and 3″ shells.