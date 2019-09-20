Basic Gunsmithing:

Maybe you’ve bought a nice used gun and are trying hard to ignore the elephant in the room — a squished and otherwise bunged-up screw head. When I was new to gun stuff, I messed up my share of screw heads (and still do now and again just to keep in practice). But once the damage was done, other than adding new vocabulary words to my list of “Things I shouldn’t say in front of nice people,” I just suffered through it and glared at the messed-up screw. Trying to find a replacement is sometimes hit or miss, especially on old guns.



But there’s a way out in almost every case — just fix the old one.



But, you might scoff, “How can you add metal and reshape it, polish and blue it without being a fancy gunsmith with all sorts of expensive tools?”

It’s um, actually pretty easy, as they say.



First off, you probably have the tools already. A set of small files, some 220 to 600 grit wet or dry paper, a small bench vise, an electric drill, cold blue and a small ball peen hammer are the basics. A small pin vise (to hold a screw), file cleaner and a Dremel for final polishing to a high gloss if needed are handy too, but you sure don’t need them.



What I’m showing you is a pretty typical way to fix a slotted screw with a beat-up slot area. I grabbed this screw from my “old screw” stash (which you should have too) and I’m thinking it’s a hammer screw for a single action revolver of some sort. On a side note, my total time, from “grab the screw” to final blue was about 15 minutes, so this doesn’t take long. Let’s do this step by step.