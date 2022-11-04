Trust me on this, the world’s troubles — or at least your share of them — disappear in a hunting camp just as soon as breakfast bacon begins sizzling in a slowly-warmed cast iron skillet, to which eggs are added at the appropriate time.

There may be nothing more pleasing to the spirit, and the senses, than the smell of bacon cooking, especially on opening morning of the fall general deer hunting season. Boiling coffee in the percolator? Not a chance. Smoke from the campfire? Not even close.

While listening to the sizzle, one can manage to check the ammunition, load rimfire cartridges into the magazine of a Ruger MKIV pistol which rides in a holster I’ve attached to a backpack, and slide an N-frame Smith & Wesson .41 Magnum into the top pocket of said pack (rather than leave it locked in the truck). I have lived in the High Lonesome enough times to understand one can never have enough guns if things go remarkably bad. Yes, that probably was a pile of wolf poop I found yesterday, and no, I’m not stupid enough to think bears and mountain lions are tame as house pets.

I have a Facebook friend who seems to have a problem cooking bacon. She has frequently posted images of her burned bacon. That’s a travesty, if not downright un-American. I learned to not burn bacon many decades ago — well into the last century, actually — and the trick is as simple and important as curing the bore of your muzzleloader with patch lube.

On this particular morning in mid-October, the news was talking about spiking gas prices, forecasts of a recession, demands for more gun control in the aftermath of the multi-murder rampage by some kid in Raleigh, N.C.; things I have to listen to back “in the world,” but out there, in a small meadow as dawn is breaking over the ridgeline above, that stuff all takes a distant back seat when the bacon and eggs are crackling and you’re anticipating the first warm, succulent, outrageously delicious bite.

It had been a year since I fired up the camp stove, kept the flame very low to gradually warm up the skillet and only when I could feel heat rising off the surface did I drop three slices of bacon into the pan. Oh, the wonder!

About midway through the morning feast, I turned off the lantern. Once the artificial light is gone, the genuine morning light takes over, slowly increasing until shadows disappear and everything within a few hundred yards is clearly visible. One really can sit there in a camp chair watching the world come to life while savoring every bite from the plate.

Cleanup is a breeze. A few wipes with a paper towel and the pan goes back in the box until its next use. Then everything is locked up, on goes the pack, gloves in the pocket, the rifle is loaded and a round slides into the chamber as the bolt goes forward and closes. The silence is deafening.

Want to improve your outlook on life, even for just a morning? You’ll be amazed at the world problems you can solve while chewing on a mouthful of bacon and eggs.

Stay safe, shoot straight, and don’t burn the bacon.