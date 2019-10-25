The CPRC was founded, and is now headed by, economist, author and researcher Dr. John Lott. Last month, he was one of the presenters at the annual Gun Rights Policy Conference in Phoenix.



The updated CPRC report estimates that 7.3 percent of American adults are licensed to carry. That percentage tilts upward “outside of the restrictive states of California and New York,” the report says. It’s also tough to get a permit in New Jersey and Maryland, and gun ownership has restrictions in Connecticut, Massachusetts and other Northeast states.



There are now 13 states in which more than 10 percent of adults have carry licenses and permits, according to the CPRC report. Four states — Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas — have more than 1 million permits in circulation and the number surpasses 2 million in Florida. The other states are Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.



But the CPRC report admits that its numbers might be a bit fuzzy because 16 states now have what is generically called “constitutional carry,” meaning citizens can tote their defense hardware openly or concealed without a permit. However, there is no certain way to get an accurate number of those people now packing without paper in their wallets.



And here’s a revelation sure to choke some anti-gunners: More than 2.1 million carry permits and licenses have been issued since Donald Trump was elected president.



https://crimeresearch.org/2019/10/new-concealed-carry-report-for-2019-18-66-million-permit-holders-despite-16-constitutional-carry-states-over-1-4-million-more-than-last-year/

