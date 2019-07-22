AR-Alternate Calibers

Sometimes it seems nobody really likes the .223 Remington. Ever since the inception of the AR15 60 years ago, this little round has been under a magnifying glass. It honestly isn’t so bad, especially not for the uses most of us request from our AR-platform firearms.



However, your AR15 doesn’t have to be .223! There are so many choices now. I’ll confine this bit here to a scant few of the most popular and, I think, also those having the greatest capacity to redefine — or at least re-purpose — an AR15.



Notice I didn’t just say, “make it better.” Define better! The question is “Better for what?” Also, for this first look into alternate cartridges, I’m going to focus on those with the most straightforward of conversions.



Many cartridge changes require parts swappage — different bolts, different magazines, upper receiver modifications and more. The original .223-class of cartridge options use a 0.378" bolt face but others need larger diameters. Along with a larger-diameter bolt face, there can also be small differences in extractor geometry, bolt lug dimensions and bolt face recess depths. Here’s some advice: The best results come from using a proprietary bolt engineered for the specific cartridge you’ve chosen.