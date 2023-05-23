Appendix Carry – Cool or Not?

Hide Out

In my previous life I did not worry too much about being discovered as armed. I had a badge to go along with my pistol in a worst-case scenario. In actuality, no one ever pointed out I was carrying a pistol. I did not see the value in appendix carry in those days. A new job comes with new issues. My livelihood now depends on my ability to maintain an armed status without being found to possess a handgun. Tradeoffs.

Strong side carry is not much of an option even with a cover shirt. As I approached this new environment, I realized I had some big changes coming my way. I started to educate myself to the finer points and subtleties of an appendix rig. Since other folks will look to me for guidance, I dove into the study and the gear. I have amassed quite a collection of rigs for this type of carry. Am I going to tell you which one is the best at any point in this article? No. See the first line of this article if this confuses you.

If you are reading this, you are looking for either an article to confirm your favorite — or most loathed — method of carry. The idea behind Dr. Sowell’s comment is a function of economics. There isn’t enough of “whatever” to go around. Sometimes we need quick access to firearms and sometimes there’s a call for deep concealment.

As a uniformed police officer, access is paramount if the bad guy picks you out. In this moment speed can be critical. In plain clothes, you are willing to give up some ready access to your weapon to gain an element of surprise. In less permissive environments, concealment may be paramount. What trades are you willing to make?