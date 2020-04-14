Welcome To The New Order

On the very first day of their session this past January, Virginia’s majority Democrats pushed four gun control bills through the Senate Judiciary Committee, wasting no time following through on their threats of more gun control.

This November, you’ve got a chance to make sure it doesn’t happen in your state. Get mad and stay mad. Channel your frustration into political action, and get your friends and voting family members energized. And then, get behind pro-2A candidates, even if they’re not your first choice.

Remember this: Virginia was just a warm-up for gun grabbers but their entire agenda is now out there for everyone to see.

Democrats gather for their national convention in mid-July while Republicans will meet Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C. In the aftermath of both, one thing should be foremost on the minds of anybody who considers himself or herself a Second Amendment activist — Set aside any squabbles you might have and unite with a single voice!

Millions working together are a formidable force. By now you’ve got a pretty good idea about which party is on your side and which party wants to place a boot on your neck.