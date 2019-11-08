A Tribute to the 2.5-inch S&W Model 19

Lock it Up?

Recently, two members of Congress — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Eliot Engel (D-NY) — introduced federal legislation that would require gun owners to lock up their firearms.



While I keep my trusty Model 19-5 in a keyless gun safe, I don’t care to have a pair of anti-gun-rights politicians trying to mandate it.



Jayapal represents Washington’s 7th Congressional District, which encompasses the cities of Edmonds and most of Seattle and stretches into both King and Snohomish counties. Last year, Seattle and Edmonds adopted local safe storage regulations in a direct challenge of Washington’s 35-year-old preemption statute. This law gave the state legislature sole authority over gun regulation.



The Second Amendment Foundation and National Rifle Association challenged both ordinances. In liberal King County Superior Court, a judge dismissed the Seattle lawsuit. But just days after unveiling her troublesome legislation, Jayapal was one-upped when a Snohomish County judge upheld provisions of the lawsuit, declaring the Edmonds safe storage ordinance to be in violation of the state preemption law.



Lock up the Model 19 S&W? The hell you say! This round gun isn’t a dust magnet; it’s a workhorse and a show horse all wrapped up in one. It’s been a movie and TV star, seen duty on the mean streets, and no doubt saved a life here and there.



If you own one, keep it. If you can find one, buy it. Take care of it, and it will take care of you.



