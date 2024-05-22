The Hunt

Since Sundles figured getting the right Cape buffalo would be the hardest task, we started hunting them first. I wanted to take a Cape buffalo with my peep sighted Marlin SBL 1895 .45-70, it’s what I would be carrying until we got our buffalo. Starting at the crack of dawn, we left the house to find buffalo. We saw a few, attempted some stalks, but the buffalo weren’t cooperating, being very wary, taking off before we could get near them for a closer look.

Mid-morning, while driving one of several roads traversing through a thick savannah we stumbled onto a nice, lone sable. His backward sweeping horns were thick and huge. Stopping the Land Cruiser, Tim examined the “Prince of Africa” for several minutes with binoculars. As he studied the bull, assessing his trophy status, he observed the horns had secondary growth rings at the bases.

Somehow, Sundles determined this particular sable was one of the original ranch sables from when he purchased the property. Turning slowly, he asked, “Do you want this sable?” Before his voice trailed off, finishing the sentence, I’d already opened the door and chambered a round in my ’95. I guess you could say action speaks louder than words.

The sable was around 110 yards away, above, and forward of us, standing on a small ridge with a dry creek bed to his left. He was facing left to right and had no idea we were there. Shouldering the Marlin SBL, I quickly found the bull’s right shoulder in the peep sight and centered the Skinner Sights white-lined Bear Buster front sight in the peep’s aperture. The gun was loaded for buffalo, literally, with monolithic 380-grain solids of flat-nosed design (8DG).

With the top of the front sight tattooed tightly behind the sable’s right shoulder, I started my trigger press. At the shot, the sable just stood there as if nothing happened. I knew he was hit but wasn’t taking any chances. Moving in slow motion, the sable slowly turned around to walk in the opposite direction. I’ve seen animals act like this before, when “dead on their feet,” but I wasn’t risking losing the trophy of a lifetime!

I quickly levered another round and shot, hitting the sable in the left shoulder. The second shot knocked him down, rolling him into the dry creek bed. Closer examination revealed either shot was fatal, but better to be safe than sorry.

The first shot landed tightly in the crease, behind the right shoulder. The second shot went where I was aiming, through the left shoulder joint after he turned around, breaking him down. I wasn’t risking losing this beautiful animal!