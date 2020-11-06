A Legal Test for State Preemption

Seattle Cops Calling it Quits
Not only have Seattle’s radical far left city officials made it rough on law-abiding gun owners, they’ve essentially declared war on police, and dozens of officers have quit the force, according to a report at MyNorthwest.com.
Reporter Hanna Scott — whom Insider has known professionally for several years — revealed between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 this year, “110 officers left the Seattle Police Department, and police sources say that number is likely to rise significantly over the next six to eight weeks.” That’s a lot of manpower headed down the road, leaving for other agencies in the region, or maybe out of the area.
Scott’s report talked about “exit interviews” released by Mayor Jenny Durkan, who was accused of losing control of her city over the summer as demonstrators rioted, looted and pillaged. They occupied a police precinct and took over several square blocks in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, turning Seattle into a national joke and/or an outrage.
In their notes, departing officers reportedly said such thing as:
• “I refuse to work for this socialist city council and their political agenda.”
• “City politics also is non-supportive and, at times, hostile toward officers.”
• “The utter lack of supervision, accountability for incompetent, despicable, lazy officers who were really good at gas lighting other hard workers.”
• “This agenda sacrifices the health and well-being of the officers and ultimately will destroy the fabric of this once fine city.”
Police Chief Carmen Best retired in September and will now work with a local television station as a consultant.
In the final scene of “High Noon,” Marshal Gary Cooper threw his badge in the dust. In Seattle, life imitates art.
https://mynorthwest.com/2246464/hatred-police-lack-support-politics-spd-exit-interviews/