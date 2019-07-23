A Beginner's Guide to Precision Shooting

Whatever program used, the first step is to input data.

(1) Sight height: Measure from the centerline of the bore to the center of the scope tube. Measuring to an accuracy of one decimal place is adequate. If you do measure to two decimal places (e.g. 1.67 inches) the program will likely round off to 1.7 inches anyway.



(2) Ballistic coefficient: The bullet manufacturer will have it listed online. The JBM program I use has BC’s for virtually every bullet currently available. Just be sure the BC and drag model used by your program match. You don’t want to use a G7 BC with a G1 program.



(3) Bullet length: This is only necessary if your program is able to calculate spindrift and bullet stability, as the JBM does. Either measure a bullet, or JBM has an online chart listing lengths of most currently available bullets.



(4) Barrel twist: Again, only necessary if your program has the capability to calculate spindrift. At intermediate ranges from 500 to 800 yards, spindrift is only about 1/4 to 1/2 MOA, fairly minor compared to the effect of wind drift.



(5) Muzzle velocity: If using factory loads, listed factory velocity will likely do, especially if using the same barrel length. Manufacturers are pretty good these days about realistic velocity claims. Nonetheless, I’m always happier to chronograph factory loads through my rifle. For handloads I consider chronographing essential.



(6) Assuming you’re allowed to set up a chronograph at the range, you can sight in at the same time. I like to establish the initial zero at 100 yards. Click the turrets to get sighted in, then if the turrets allow it, reset them to zero.



(7) Determine the environmental conditions at the time and location you sight in: altitude, barometric pressure, temperature, and relative humidity. I like the Kestrel pocket weather station, otherwise get the data from maps and weather reports.



(8) Enter the data in your ballistic program. The program will likely also ask you to enter your scope’s units of measure (0.2 mils, 1/8 MOA, 1/4 MOA, for example). Also enter the minimum and maximum ranges desired, and the range increments.



(9) Determine the distance to your target. If the range says the target stand in question is 600 yards away you can probably believe it. Otherwise, measure with a laser rangefinder.