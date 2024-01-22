Triple Bull Hunt

Hog Hunt Bull

You never know what’s around the next corner when hunting in Africa. This is why you must carry a gun large enough for not only what you’re hunting, but large enough for what you may stumble onto. This was the case on my last day of hunting.

I really wanted a large, gnarly warthog boar and the abandoned hunting camp was a hot spot for warthogs — and Cape buffalo. The two species both frequented the same wet, moist, thickly-brushed terrain. The buffalo also use the wary warthogs as warning devices.

Our plan was to park and walk the hunting camp road, hoping to sneak and peak as we walked the trail. Cape buffalo was the farthest from our mind. Hell, we hadn’t seen any in days. We should have thought differently.

We bumped a bachelor herd of buff just off the road 20 minutes later. Most of the herd blew out of the area but one bull continued ahead of us. Knowing lone bulls like to ambush when followed, we continued more cautiously, checking left and right of the road for any waiting surprises.

The road track eventually narrowed to a natural pinch-point. Tim suggested we cut through an open field to improve our sight distance as we headed back to the truck. As we reached the field, there was the buffalo herd.

Sundles spotted a tight-bossed bull with narrow horns. Although his horns were narrow, he was the heaviest in the bunch and obviously the lead bull.

When the buffalo was around 100 yards, Sundles’ Jeffery spoke again. Hard-hit, the bull stumbled and fell after 25 yards. Now the real show started as a younger bull with wide horns started attacking the downed bull. Some say bulls do this to help the downed bull get up. This wasn’t the case!

The young bull took all his frustration out on the downed bull. He flipped the 2,000-lb. carcass like a hamburger and gored him repeatedly. The young bull was definitely pissed and eventually rolled the corpse over 70 yards into a ditch. Sundles and I eventually left to get the truck.

When we returned, the bull was in the pond getting a cool drink. When he saw us, he returned and started goring the downed bull again. Now Sundles was getting pissed, as the downed bull’s cape was getting ruined. Fortunately, after a tense standoff, the bull was eventually persuaded to leave with the truck and tractor/wagon full of workers.

It was the greatest show of pure power I ever saw, even better than my bull assaulting the tree. Cape buffalo are interesting beasts, to say the least. I’m ruined, completely hooked on buff now. Deer hunting just won’t seem quite the same.

Every time I visit Africa, a small part of me is left behind and I feel something is missing each time I return home. Those who have been there know what I mean. Nothing is ever the same.

