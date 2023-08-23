Shell Games

New And Improved

But shotshells are different, for their improvements came after the gunning irons were developed. In the past few decades several boutique companies like Kent, HEVI-Shot, Apex, Boss and others join legacy companies like Winchester, Federal and Remington. One might say we’re living in a Golden Age of shotshells, with innovation stemming from the 1991 nontoxic shot for waterfowl legislation. Shotguns are sexy, but shotshells are where the rubber meets the road. Here’s a bit about how far we’ve come in not that long a time.

Hulls — One major improvement in shotshells came after the Civil War when E. Remington & Sons and Dan Lefever created their first breechloading shotguns. It was in 1877 and 1878, respectively, and to accompany them Winchester sold the first brass shotshells in 1877. These were brass hulls designed to be handloaded by the shooter. The upside to the brass shells was they could be reloaded multiple times. The downside was carrying a dozen added weight.

Later in the century, hulls were made with paper and only the base was made from brass. A Springfield, Mass. company, the C.D. Leet & Company, is credited with making the first shotshell hull from paper. These paper cartridges could be reloaded if they were kept dry, but even high humidity could have a negative impact. Paper became the go-to hull of choice until the 1960s with one exception being during the First and Second World Wars — reliability was of critical importance and brass hulls were used by the military