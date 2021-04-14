Lapua Launches New Loads, Brass for 2021
Despite the ongoing ammo shortage, ammunition manufacturers haven’t stopped unloading new products on the starved consumer market. After all, any ammo is more ammo.
A leader in cartridges and components for sport, hunting and professional use, Lapua has expanded their already expansive offerings to include five new loads and four new cartridge cases for 2021.
Match Grade Loads
While 6.5 Creedmoor continues to grow in popularity among competitive shooters, there is also a demand for a match-grade .260 Remington loads. Listening to the market, Lapua has new offerings for both cartridges, as well as .300 Win Mag, loaded with their midrange and long-range match Scenar-L projectile.
The 6.5 Creedmoor round is loaded with a 123-grain Scenar-L while the slightly shorter .260 Remington load features a 136-grain bullet and the larger .300 Win Mag sporting a 185-grain projectile. The result is three offerings engineered to satisfy the needs of precision shooters competing in a variety of disciplines, as well as military and law enforcement applications.
Hunting Loads
With hunters already planning for the upcoming fall season, Lapua took aim at small, medium and big game with three new factory-loaded rounds designed to deliver performance and meat on the table — .223 Remington, 6.5 Creedmoor and .300 Win Mag.
A top choice of small game hunters for 20 years, Lapua loaded its new 50-grain .223 Remington and 170-grain .300 Win Mag offerings with their proven Naturalis projectile, known for superb accuracy and terminal performance with the perfect mushrooming effect hunters desire.
Lapua also loaded .300 Win Mag and 6.5 Creedmoor with its Soft Point MEGA projectile, featuring a mechanically bonded lead core designed to keep the bullet together on impact, even against bone. The .300 Win Mag is loaded with a 185-grain SP MEGA and the 6.5 Creedmoor a 156-grain pill.
Cartridge Cases
In addition to feeding the guns of competitive shooters and hunters, Lapua is serving reloaders with new brass cartridge cases for .284 Winchester and .300 Win Mag, as well as 6.5 PRC and .300 PRC — two underserved loads new to the market. With strict tolerances and unmatched durability, Lapua cases offer shooters quality and reliability reload after reload.
All Lapua factory-loaded ammunition and cartridge cases are set to hit the market this spring and summer.
For more info: lapua.com