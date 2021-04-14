Lapua Launches New Loads, Brass for 2021

Despite the ongoing ammo shortage, ammunition manufacturers haven’t stopped unloading new products on the starved consumer market. After all, any ammo is more ammo.

A leader in cartridges and components for sport, hunting and professional use, Lapua has expanded their already expansive offerings to include five new loads and four new cartridge cases for 2021.



Match Grade Loads



While 6.5 Creedmoor continues to grow in popularity among competitive shooters, there is also a demand for a match-grade .260 Remington loads. Listening to the market, Lapua has new offerings for both cartridges, as well as .300 Win Mag, loaded with their midrange and long-range match Scenar-L projectile.

The 6.5 Creedmoor round is loaded with a 123-grain Scenar-L while the slightly shorter .260 Remington load features a 136-grain bullet and the larger .300 Win Mag sporting a 185-grain projectile. The result is three offerings engineered to satisfy the needs of precision shooters competing in a variety of disciplines, as well as military and law enforcement applications.