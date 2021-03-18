Usually around this time of year, I’ll haul out a calendar and start telling myself deer hunting season is only about eight months away, and it’s time to begin preparations.

Call it an exercise in self-help therapy that invariably includes a few trips to the range over the next few months, followed by an equal number of sessions at the loading bench. It’s not just that I enjoy the fall colors and the banter with pals around the campfire, and the fact that we’re camping with guns and nobody is going to come along with a snooty attitude.

It’s the anticipation that moment when all the preparations pay off, and the opportunity arises to end your season with a deep breath and one press of the trigger, followed by telling and re-telling at the campfire.

Over the years, I’ve hunted deer with rifles in several different calibers, but nowadays my usual choice is a bolt-action Savage chambered for the proven .308 Winchester. It’s a cartridge that has put venison in my meat locker more than once, and accounted for one of the biggest mule deer bucks I’ve shot, a 4×5-pointer that took three of us to load on an ATV after it was field dressed.