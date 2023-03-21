Handloading For Combos

Twins

The first combos were Henrys or Winchester Model 1866s combined with S&W, Colt or Remington revolvers; all chambering the same .44 Henry Rimfire. The concept continued through the era when .44-40s, .38-40s and .32-20s ruled and remains popular today with rounds like .357 and .44 Magnum and even .45 Colt. Heck, I even know one fellow who has semi-auto carbines matching his .45 Auto, .40 S&W and 9mm Parabellum handguns.

Author’s note: In the black powder era, .45 Colt case rims were only about 0.502″/0.504″ wide. This is too small for lever gun extractors to work reliably. Modern .45 Colt brass has wider rim diameters of approximately 0.512″. They obviously function fine in the myriad .45 Colt replica lever guns being imported now from Japan, Italy and Brazil.

Most factory ammunition for the above lever gun/revolver cartridges should feed and function perfectly in currently made firearms. Regardless it’s never a bad idea to check before relying on it. Handloaders need to pay a bit more attention in assembling their ammo as I have learned through experience.

Here’s an example: For a new Colt SAA .32-20, I ordered a four-cavity bullet mold for a 115-grain RN/FP from MP Molds of Slovenia. It shot beautifully from the revolver so I bought a Cimarron Arms Model 1873 .32-20 carbine as its companion. To my chagrin, my loads’ overall loaded length was too long for the 1.592″ maximum allowed by the lever-gun’s action. Vintage Winchester Models 1873 and 1892 and their replicas all have that same cartridge length limit

.

How about just seating bullets deeper and crimping over their front driving bands? Tried that — started loading the magazine and by round three, bullets plopped back on top of powder charges. This can raise pressures to the danger point. The remedy was to order another four-holer from MP Molds for a shorter 105-grain RN/FP bullet and all was well. If you are going to handload for both revolver and lever gun, check a loading manual for the overall cartridge length and make sure it’s within 1.592″.

There is another caveat. Any shape bullet — RN, SWC, WC or RN/FP — is fine with revolvers but not so lever guns. SWCs and WCs with their sharp edges are likely to hang up during chambering, with the former usually having too long a nose to fit the rifle’s acceptable length parameters. Round-nose bullets, especially if cast of hard alloy, can definitely cause primer ignition in cartridges ahead in magazines. That is no myth. Not to me so far but it has happened to people I know. The proper bullet for tubular magazines is the RN/FP. It will hit animals about as hard as the legendary SWCs but will function perfectly and safely.