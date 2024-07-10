Casting Around For Bullets

Leading Experts

In those days regarding firearms periodicals, Elmer Keith of Idaho was still in his heyday. The only writer whose popularity rivaled Keith’s (in my opinion) was Skeeter Skelton of Texas. Both gents consistently lauded SWCs but differed on one point. Keith regarded gas checks as useless but Skelton favored them — at least on the 155-grain SWCs from Lyman mold No. 358156. Also they differed on bullet alloys with Keith favoring 1:16 tin-to-lead for non-magnum cartridges or 1:10 for magnum velocities. As I remember, Skeeter scrounged up wheel weights and sweetened the mix with a bit of tin.

My first bullet mold was for Lyman’s 160-grain WC No. 358432. I bought it not out of choice but because a local gent offered it to me for $7.50 including handles. Several thousand of those were cast but from my reading I always felt out in left field because I wasn’t shooting SWCs. After several years with the 160-grain WC, enough coin was gathered to buy a Lachmiller triple-cavity mold for their 150-grain, 0.358″ SWC. Finally I had joined the “in-crowd,” which was ludicrous because I only had one shooting buddy and he didn’t know a WC from a SWC from an RN/FP.

Some readers might find this humorous — In my high school senior year I staunchly refused to get a date for the prom. My folks said they would pay all expenses and give me an additional $20 if I asked some dateless girl. Okay, I went, took the date home immediately after the prom and hot-footed the 80 miles to the nearest gun store stocking bullet molds. I was sleeping in my car when the store opened. By noon that next day I was home, casting bullets with my new mold.

Much has changed in regards on the bullet casting side of handloading. Older companies like Lachmiller are gone, along with the short-lived Ohaus selection of molds. Also gone is the Hensley & Gibbs Company that made those fine gang molds. However, in their places have arisen custom mold makers. Speaking collectively, they can make any bullet design your heart craves and cut blocks for them in iron, brass and aluminum. For handgun shooters these custom mold makers can make blocks with multiple cavities or for cast bullet shooters desiring the upmost in bullet consistency, they’ll make your favored design in single-cavity blocks. Personally I’ve ordered custom molds from Accurate Molds, Arsenal Molds, Brooks Molds, Buffalo Arms, Hoch Molds and even an outfit based in Slovenia named MP Molds. Of course, the mass-produced molds from Lyman, RCBS, Lee and Redding SAECO still flourish.