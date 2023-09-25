Fantasy Remingtons

Current Crop

As we look at the different models being offered today, most of which were never offered originally, realize all sixguns mentioned have been offered in the past, are now in production or will be in the future. With so many models being offered, especially by the Italian manufacturers Pietta and Uberti, it is impossible to produce every model every day. In fact I have been waiting, with my name on several lists, for one particular model — a 12″ stainless steel .44 New Model Army from Pietta — for over two years now as this is written.

Long before Henry Ford and his Model T “could be had in any color as long as it was black,” .44 Remington New Model Army revolvers were available in any configuration desired as long as it was black with an 8″ barrel. Today, thanks to replicas, we really can have just about anything we want. These “Fantasy Models” never existed in the 18th century but current shooters have a large range of Remington models to pick from. Currently, barrel lengths offered are the original 8″, along with 5 ½” Sheriffs Models, 12″ Buffalo or Bison Models, and even a 3″ version known as the Ace. The selection of .36 New Model Remingtons is not even close, with only blued versions offered in barrel lengths of 7 ½”. I believe it is possible to find a .36 Sheriffs Model.

At least five different finishes are offered, although not with every barrel length listed above. These include standard blue, blue with a case-hardened frame, stainless steel, brass mainframe and even an Antique or Original finish that removes most of the bluing to give the sixgun a look of a 150-year-old revolver. All four of the above versions are available in blue, with the first three barrel lengths also offered in stainless steel as well as brass-frame versions.

In addition to standard models, several are available with adjustable sights. This includes all of the 12″ models and 8″ versions in both blue and stainless-steel configuration. A note on adjustable sights — whoever designed the Pietta rear sight must have been an experienced sixgunner as they are excellent sights with a square rear notch. The Uberti version is more traditional with the rear sight notch being more of a wide “U” shape. Sights are purely subjective; however, for my eyes, the Pietta works best.

I have found all Remington New Model Army replicas to be excellent shooters. I routinely make one change and that is replace the made-to-a-price factory nipples or cones, whichever you prefer to call them, with high quality stainless steel SliXshot nipples. These are shaped to better accommodate Remington #10 or Speer #11 percussion caps and are also vented on the side to help prevent cap jams.