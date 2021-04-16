Resumé

In my case, I consider myself a generalist. I’ve shot just about every kind of gun in a variety of situations, had a wide array of both training and real-world experiences but in most shooting-related things, I would only consider myself fair-to-middlin’ in terms of knowledge. Fortunately, what I lack in court-recognized shooting expertise is made up with a bit of literary skill, coupled with an active imagination and a complete, world-class gift of what is nicely referred to as “bovine excrement.”

I’ve made no secret about the fact on the outside I’m a late 50s male but the inside controls are actually being operated by an eight-year-old child. I’m full of what favorite writer Patrick F. McManus called “wild and terrible enthusiasms” and as such, I have tried perhaps every shooting endeavor known to man and even a few I might have invented, such as the ill-advised attempt to reload your own CO2 cartridges.

Fortunately, I’m a quick healer.

Part of the problem is the fact I’m never happy with the toys and tasks at hand. When I’m tinkering with the innards of a gun, my inner child — I call him “Skippy” — wants to be doing something else like bug collecting or fishing. Not just fishing, but trotline fishing using bar soap as bait, at least since I read this little nugget of information 40 years ago in some forgotten outdoor magazine. Then, Skippy wants to go camping, and sign up for a BPRC competition then whittle something using my new knife, then rebuild the Coleman lantern and on and on and on, until he finally wants to get back to tampering with the original gun. In this way, I have lots of fun but it’s not really conducive to gaining years of experience in one or two particular subjects.

I might be the epitome of the proverbial “Jack-of-all-trades but master of none.”

