Nip N’ Tuck

I made the decision to have the barrel of one of the adjustable-sighted, 7 ½” stainless-steel Old Army sixguns cut back to 5 ½”, however, this was not just a simple job of cutting the barrel and remounting the front sight, as it was also necessary to shorten the loading lever under the barrel. I checked with friends at Ruger to see if they could find the shorter loading lever assembly — as found on the stainless steel fixed-sighted Old Army — but none could be found. We kept looking in several places to no avail.

Then, this past summer Bobby Tyler of Tyler Gun Works was here visiting with one of his gunsmiths and when he left, the Old Army went with him to be turned into a Compromise Single Action Sixgun. It came back to me two weeks later, cut to the desired length and fitted with beautifully grained moose antler grips complete with Ruger medallions. It turned out to be everything I wanted it to be. In the back of my mind, I filed away the idea of doing the same thing to a blued Old Army.

I am fortunate to have a real old time gun shop, Buckhorn, in my area. Over the years I have learned to forget gun shows and just check with Buckhorn at least once a week. Earlier this year I stopped at Buckhorn and found Matt Perry, the owner, had just bought a whole collection of guns and had them laid out on the table in the back room.

What really caught my eye were two black powder pistols. One was a Ruger Old Army, blue, 7 ½” with adjustable sights. I quickly noticed whoever previously had this gun knew what good sixgun feel was all about as the original XR3-RED grip frame, found on all Old Army and Blackhawk models from 1962 onward, had been replaced. The “improved” grip frame deviated from the original Colt Single Action-style found on the original Single-Six and Blackhawk Flat-Top by providing more room between the back of the trigger guard and the front strap, thereby changing the feel.

This Old Army before me was now equipped with an XR3 grip frame from an original Blackhawk along with checkered plastic/rubber grips with the Ruger Black Eagle insignia. I really prefer these older grip frames and have equipped many of my Old Model Blackhawks with this Flat-Top, Three-Screw grip frame. This one felt very good in my hand. I thought to myself, whoever had used this Old Army really knew what sixguns were all about. The feeling didn’t last long.