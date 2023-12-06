Colt and Remington BP revolvers with Conical Bullets

Choices

For our purposes now we will compare current-production Colt and Remington with their assets and liabilities. The Colt 1860 is of open top design. The cylinder runs on an arbor and the barrel assembly is fitted over this arbor and held in place by a wedge. Upon firing, especially heavier loads, the wedge takes a beating. However, one advantage is it breaks down into the three main parts of mainframe, cylinder and barrel assembly, which makes for easier cleaning.

The Remington consists of a solid frame with a barrel solidly screwed into the frame with only the cylinder readily removable. This makes for a much stronger design. When it comes to sights, the Remington replicas use a square notch rear sight cut into the top strap, matched with a post front sight set in a dovetail. This makes it very easy to sight in a Remington as the front sight can be tapped in either direction to adjust for windage while the top of the post can be filed down for elevation. Not so easy with the Colt! The front sight is normally a bead or brass ramp set solidly in the barrel and the rear sight is just as crude — a notch cut in the top of the hammer that’s lined up with the front sight when the hammer is cocked.

I routinely make two changes on Colt sixguns. I use a file to open up the rear sight and replace the front sight with a Remington sight set in a dovetail. This allows me to precisely sight-in Colt sixguns. The original and replica Colt sixguns had a short front sight and as a result, shot 6″ to 8″ high or worse.

The Colt has one major advantage over the Remington — pointability. The grip of the Colt is much more comfortable to most shooters than the Remington, which feels somewhat cramped. The Colt 1860 Army grip handles heavier felt recoil much easier and the 1851 and 1861 Navy grips, especially with the rounded trigger guard, are exact duplicates of the Colt Single Action Army. It is just about perfect for handling standard loads and it also points much easier.

Remington and Colt .44s have the loading port cut to accept conical bullets. Eras Gone Bullet Molds offers authentic bullet designs that match the originals from the Civil War era. One of these is the Johnston & Dow, a 217-grain pointed bullet designed for penetration. I checked this bullet for fit in the loading port with nine Colt-pattern .44s and a like number of Remington .44 sixguns. Five of the Colts would accept this bullet and seven of the Remingtons would do likewise. This does not say they were also easy to seat as individual cylinders have different size chambers. I routinely size this bullet to 0.454″ and it seats easily in my Remington 1858.