Casting Mil-Surp Bullets

The Loads

Now let’s look at cast bullet loads, again using 7x57mm Mauser. My current 7mm cast bullet is Lyman design #287346, which their catalog rates at 135 grains. A pound of suitable hard alloy will give 51.8 of those bullets but we will settle on 50 considering spillage, etc. Alloy bought commercially averages about $2 a pound. This nets the shooter 100 bullets for $4 of alloy. (Veteran bullet casters are good scroungers so bullet costs can be reduced substantially by searching salvage yards.) However, we need to add bullet lube and gas checks. My guess is you can lube about 500 bullets for a $5 stick of bullet lube and gas checks cost about $35 per 1,000. Some shooters eschew gas checks but I consider them a necessity. Those two components will add a maximum of another $4 per hundred. So by my figuring, 135-grain cast 7mm bullets will run about $8 per hundred.

To keep matters simple, let’s assume the cast bullet propellant charge is 20.0 grains or 350 loads per pound of powder. This figures to $8.57 for 100 cast bullet loads if the powder cost was $30. Unfortunately there is no way to reduce primer cost with cast loads, so that figure remains $10. To fill a 100-round box of 7x57mm cast bullet handloads, the cost would be $26.57 but let’s round that off to $27. Of course, naysayers will accuse me of ignoring the expense of getting set up for bullet casting. They are correct, but get this — I’ve been a caster since 1966 and still use some of the casting items I started with. In other words, buy good equipment and it will last your lifetime and more.

Another naysaying standard is “working up good cast bullet handloads is a pain.” Rifle barrels have to be squeaky-clean, their bores must be measured for proper cast bullet fit, some sort of filler or wad must be put over reduced powder charges or they won’t ignite properly. Well, let’s look at the 7x57mm Mauser again. There’s a reason I picked this round for my example.