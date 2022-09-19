Black Powder Sixguns

POWDER: There are two types of propellant available, original black powder and black powder substitutes. Repeat after me and never forget: Do not use smokeless powder of any kind! I was just talking to our range manager recently and he told me of a fellow who had been out to the range earlier in the week and had his new percussion black powder revolver. He was just starting to load it when my friend noticed something very important. He did not have black powder or black powder substitute!

What he did have was smokeless powder that he called pistol powder. If my friend had not noticed, what was about to happen could have been serious. The gun would certainly have been destroyed and the shooter possibly seriously injured or worse. Yes, I do know Ruger torture tested their Old Army revolver with smokeless powder. That was a test to see the strength of their sixgun. Neither they nor I would ever advocate someone actually, as they say, trying this at home. As dangerous as this would be in a Ruger Old Army, the Italian replicas, be they on the Remington or Colt basic pattern, are nowhere near as strong as the Ruger.

I use four brands of black powder, Goex, Swiss, Wano and Elephant Brand. Black powder comes in granulations, normally FFFFg, FFFg, FFg, Fg, which are the finest to largest respectively. The best powder choice for .36 and .44 sixguns is what we call Triple-F, or FFFg. Replica powders include Pyrodex, Triple Seven and R-S and these also come in the different granulations though not necessarily all of them. Black powder or a black powder substitute is always measured by volume, not by weight. For example Pyrodex in the same amount as Goex will weigh lighter; however, both are used with a volume measure. So if 30.0 grains is the desired charge, no matter which type of powder is selected, a 30.0 volume measure is used. Triple Seven is hotter than Pyrodex and starting charges should be reduced about 20%.