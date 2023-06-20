Black Powder And The Specials

Uncommon Knowledge

The roots of the Military & Police go back to 1896 with the arrival of the .32 Hand Ejector Model. This model went through some improvements and according to the S&W Historian Roy Jinks book, History of Smith & Wesson, we have this —

“With the mechanical design completed, D.B. Wesson discussed the merits of this gun with his son, Joseph. The revolver was originally designed to fire the .38 United States Service cartridge (.38 Long Colt) at the time but this cartridge had developed a reputation for lack of power. D.B. Wesson suggested the cartridge case be lengthened to allow the powder charge to be increased from 18 grains of black powder to 21 1/2 grains. The bullet weight was changed from 150 grains to 158 grains, this new cartridge was called the .38 S&W Special and the factory literature shows the improved cartridge had a penetration of eight and one-half pine boards, each 7/8″ thick, a penetration 2″ greater than that of the U.S. Service load. With the development of the new cartridge, the factory introduced the .38 Military and Police Model. Little did they dream they had introduced what would become Smith & Wesson’s most famous model, plus a new cartridge that would become standard among competitive shooters and law enforcement agencies around the world.”

So there we have it. The sixgun, which would become known as the K-Frame, was originally designed not for the .38 Special but the .38 Long Colt. In the original loading, the .38 Special was definitely black powder.