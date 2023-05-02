Black Powder And The .44 Colt

Stopgap Conversions

Colt was ready to pay attention. They needed to come up with a revolver accepting brass cartridges at the rear of the cylinder but there was a problem. The Rollin White patent, a patent Colt had turned down, was now controlled by Smith and Wesson but it would run out shortly. Colt needed to do something while waiting.

Colt Cartridge Conversions were based on the 1860 Colt Army percussion revolver which used a 0.451″ round ball. When the switch was made to a cartridge-firing system, the 1860 Army .44 was chambered for the .44 Colt, a round using a heel-type bullet whose base was smaller in diameter than the remainder, resulting in a bullet the same diameter as the outside of the case, much like today’s .22 rimfire rounds.

The original loading for the .44 Colt was 21 grains of black powder with a thick lube wad between a conical bullet and powder. Bullets weighed approximately 208 grains and muzzle velocity was around 750 FPS. The U.S. Army adopted the .44 Colt as one of its official cartridges for two years. The last transitional Colt sixgun was the 1871–72 Open-Top. The Cartridge Conversions were performed on existing 1860 Army revolvers in the field as well as being assembled from parts at the Colt factory. However, the 1871–72 Open-Top was a completely new sixgun which would morph into the Colt Single Action Army.

The .44 Colt cartridges were produced beginning around 1871 with a case length of 1.050″–1.120″ when Colt was furnishing the United States Military with factory conversions on the 1860 Army. As an aside, original ammunition would also fit the Remington Model 1875 chambered in .44 Remington. The .44 Colt did not last long as the official military cartridge since it was replaced two years later by the .45 Colt.

Currently replicas are available as the Richards Conversion, Richards-Mason Conversion and the 1871-72 Open-Top versions all chambered in a modernized version of the .44 Colt. As far as I know Black Hills Ammunition was the first to produce modern .44 Colt loads. They used shortened .44 Special brass and also reduced the diameter of the rim. Those early rounds were still headstamped .44 Special.

The reason for reducing the diameter of the rim of the .44 Colt brass is due to the diameter of the 1860 Army cylinder. The diameter had to be reduced to keep the rims from overlapping each other. It was soon found .44 Russian rounds would chamber in .44 Colt cylinders. However, the rims would overlap and can only be used by loading every other chamber.

So, any of the original .44 Colt replica Cartridge Conversions can only be used with .44 Colt brass, which is now available from Starline properly head stamped, or for the very short-lived .44 cartridge known as “4-In-1,” which used a cartridge case the same length as the Russian but with the rim of the .44 Colt.

Although early Colt-replica Cartridge Conversions were built on cylinders the same size as the 1860 Army and chambered in .44 Colt, these could not be used with the .44 Russian or .44 Special. The last two Cartridge Conversions I have purchased chambered in .44 Colt now have larger diameter cylinders and can be used also with .44 Russian and .44 Special loads. Someone needs to know just what they want their particular Cartridge Conversion to handle and make sure by talking to the distributor just which version they are getting.