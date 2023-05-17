Black Powder .32 WCF

Keith & Skeeter

Two of my favorite gun writers as a budding sixgunner were Elmer Keith and Skeeter Skelton. I was still in high school in 1955 when Keith wrote of the .32-20 as a revolver cartridge while speaking of his very first centerfire sixgun, a 7 ½” Colt Single Action: “I killed more small game with it than any other sixgun cartridge and shot a lot of trapped coyotes, bobcats, badgers, etc. with it for years while running trap lines. I killed three mule deer with the cartridge from the S.A. Colt. However, I consider it much too light for such use.”

Skeeter would share later: “When the Marines finally decided they’d gotten all the work out of me they could, they handed me a fistful of money and cut me loose in Chicago. That was in 1946 and good guns were hard to come by. I rode buses and trolley cars for three days, going from one gun emporium to another, looking for a good .44 or .45 Colt Single Action to side me home to Texas. There were none, so I finally compromised on a like-new 7 ½” Single Action Army .32-20. Thus armed, I went home and carried the long, graceful revolver on a tractor, shooting jackrabbits to enliven the dull days as I drilled the family’s winter wheat. Once this onerous chore was completed, I took a year off to get caught up with pistol shooting. Two years with the .32-20 taught me a great deal about accurate revolver shooting and even led me into handloading. I learned a lot about aerial shooting with the long-barreled Colt.”

Over the years I’ve accumulated Italian-replica .32-20 Single Actions in all three standard barrel lengths of 4 ¾”, 5 ½” and 7 ½” and found them to be excellent shooters. When Colt celebrated their 175th Anniversary in 2011, they offered not only the .45 Colt and .44 Special, but the .44-40, .38-40 and .32-20 in their Single Action Army. I ordered all three of these examples with hyphenated cartridges and simply asked for three different barrel lengths. The .32-20 came through with a 5 ½” barrel and it is an excellent sixgun in all ways. Colt did a bang-up job on their Anniversary Models, exhibiting what they really were capable of doing with the right leadership.